Fire

‘A serious situation’: Flin Flon, Man. residents on evacuation alert as fires continue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lynn Lake residents forced to evacuate as northern Manitoba wildfire approaches'
Lynn Lake residents forced to evacuate as northern Manitoba wildfire approaches
RELATED: While some Manitoba wildfires are easing up, residents of Lynn Lake in the province’s north are being forced to leave their homes to avoid a nearby blaze.
Another northern Manitoba community is under threat from wildfires. Flin Flon residents have been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, as a large blaze that started in neighbouring Creighton, Sask., is moving into the province.

A pre-evacuation alert notice has been sent out so area residents can get prepared to leave if conditions get too severe.

“Creighton is a kilometre away from us and that’s where the fire came from,” Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“If the winds go the wrong way, that’s why they’re telling our residents to leave at a moment’s notice right now. It’s a serious situation.”

Fontaine said Flin Flon’s current population is around 5,000, and many of them experienced similar fears when wildfires approached in 2024, threatening nearby Cranberry Portage.

“It’s approaching our city from the north, so whether the winds are the right way or not this morning I guess is what we’re going to find out.

“I’m heading home so I can be in communication with all my people — I was out west, I was headed for a wedding in Edmonton, but I had to come back here…. This is pretty important stuff.”

Residents of Lynn Lake, Man., were forced to leave their homes Monday to avoid a nearby wildfire, which was only a half-dozen kilometres from the town earlier this week.

Click to play video: 'RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders'
RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders
