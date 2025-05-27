Lynn Lake residents forced to evacuate as northern Manitoba wildfire approaches

Send this page to someone via email

While some Manitoba wildfires are easing up, residents of Lynn Lake in the province’s north are being forced to leave their homes to avoid a nearby blaze.

The province announced Monday that an out-of-control wildfire was only a half-dozen kilometres from the town. As of Tuesday morning, town officials said in a social media post that the fire poses an imminent threat and all residents need to evacuate.

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up at the community centre in Thompson, almost a four-hour drive to the southeast.

Residents without personal transportation are being helped out of Lynn Lake by bus. People fleeing the community are asked to bring only the necessities, including identification, medication, go-bags, provisions for pets and any other necessary supplies.

At last count, the province said there were 17 active wildfires across Manitoba, with six considered out-of-control.

