SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lynn Lake residents forced to evacuate as northern Manitoba wildfire approaches

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Wildfires continue across Manitoba. View image in full screen
Wildfires continue across Manitoba. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While some Manitoba wildfires are easing up, residents of Lynn Lake in the province’s north are being forced to leave their homes to avoid a nearby blaze.

The province announced Monday that an out-of-control wildfire was only a half-dozen kilometres from the town. As of Tuesday morning, town officials said in a social media post that the fire poses an imminent threat and all residents need to evacuate.

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up at the community centre in Thompson, almost a four-hour drive to the southeast.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents without personal transportation are being helped out of Lynn Lake by bus. People fleeing the community are asked to bring only the necessities, including identification, medication, go-bags, provisions for pets and any other necessary supplies.

At last count, the province said there were 17 active wildfires across Manitoba, with six considered out-of-control.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders'
RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices