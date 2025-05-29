Nova Scotia to survey public on expanding retail sale of alcohol

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia has announced a month-long public survey as it considers expanding alcohol sales to various retail outlets like corner stores.

Finance Minister John Lohr says examining how alcohol is sold and consumed makes sense as the province moves to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers.

The province will survey 1,500 Nova Scotians over the age of 19 starting this week.

It will also gather feedback on the types of stores where alcohol can be sold, locations where people can drink alcohol and health considerations related to any changes.

Alcohol is currently served at over 300 retail locations in the province.

They include Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores, private wine and specialty stores, on site stores at breweries and wineries and farmers markets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.