Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

West Kelowna fire chief reminds residents to FireSmart homes

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 8:29 pm
2 min read
The West Kelowna Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service are prepared for wildfires that could come to the Okanagan. View image in full screen
The West Kelowna Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service are prepared for wildfires that could come to the Okanagan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the mercury rises in the Okanagan, so do anxieties as wildfires tear through the Prairies. West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, however, says he and his crew are prepared but not worried.

“We are ready. Our level of preparedness is as high of a level as it’s been and we will take these fires as they come,” said Brolund.

With the West Kelowna Fire Department set for duty, they are asking the public to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“Just because we had a fire doesn’t mean that we won’t have another one, and it’s not a reason to not prepare,” said Brolund.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s actually a reason to prepare.”

It’s a reminder of the role that embers played in the McDougall Creek Wildfire that tore through the Central Okanagan in 2023, emphasizing how important it is for residents to take preventative measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“An ember storm is just like a snowstorm in the winter. If you have snow that builds up in a particular place around your home during the winter, that is where embers are going to build up,” said Brolund.

BC Wildfire Service says its crews are also prepared and ready, having already tackled a number of wildfires so far this year.

“Since April 1, 2025, we have had 42 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 90 hectares burned, and currently there are zero active wildfires,” said Shae Stearns, BC Wildfire Service.

On May 28, temperatures rose to 30C for the first time this year. However, Environment Canada is warning that thunderstorms are in the forecast.

“Even though we’re seeing temperatures kind of five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, starting tomorrow, we’re going to see the upper trough come through. This going to drop temperatures down a bit,” said Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada meteorologist.

Whether or not this will be a particularly bad wildfire season is still up for debate. However, that can change as quickly as the weather.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices