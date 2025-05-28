1 person dead, 2nd seriously hurt in collision involving transit bus at Horseshoe Bay

West Vancouver police say one person was killed and a second was seriously injured in a collision involving a bus near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and involved two pedestrians, police said.
Police urged people to avoid the area as they investigated.
TransLink confirmed a bus was involved in an incident at the terminal, and directed all further questions to police.
Aerial footage showed an articulated transit bus at the corner of Keith Road and Bay Street, just outside the BC Ferries terminal building in the Horseshoe Bay village, with a white tent erected next to it.
BC Ferries said the incident was not affecting ferry service, but that access to the area typically used by foot passengers arriving via transit, taxi, or vehicle drop-off was impacted.
The Horseshoe Bay Business Association said that Wednesday’s Taste of the Bay community event had been cancelled until further notice “due to an extremely unfortunate event.”
More to come…
