Canada

Adaptable van stolen from Kelowna man with cerebral palsy

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Adaptable van stolen from driveway'
Adaptable van stolen from driveway
A wheelchair-adapted van has been stolen from a man with Cerebral Palsy. As Victoria Femia reports, the Kelowna man says the vehicle was modified to meet his unique needs and without it, he has limited mobility.
In 2021, Drew Derosier expressed overwhelming gratitude to Okanagan residents who helped raise funds for an accessible van — a $90,000 modified 2020 Toyota Sienna that changed his life.

"I don't think you realize how much I appreciate this, and how much it's going to change my life," Derosier said at the time.

The van, customized to support Derosier's mobility needs due to cerebral palsy, allowed him to travel freely with the help of care aides. But now, four years later, it's gone.

Right where this truck is parked … is where my car was stolen from," he said, pointing to the spot where his vehicle sat outside his Kelowna home.

Derosier says the van's loss has left him reliant solely on his wheelchair, an unexpected challenge for him.

"Dealing with all kinds of different stuff the general public doesn't notice — because they don't live every day in a chair. Stuff you don't assume is a problem… is a problem for us, he added.

According to RCMP, the theft happened overnight Saturday and officers are now looking for both the van and the culprit.

"They could be anywhere, they're mobile, and who knows where they've gone with it," said RCMP spokesperson Mike Della-Paolera.

Usually, we just find it abandoned somewhere. But to this day, that hasn't happened yet."

Derosier fears what will happen if the van isn't recovered or replaced soon.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do if it takes until winter for me to get a new one," he said.

