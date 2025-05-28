Quebec residential construction workers have walked off the job

See more sharing options

Workers in Quebec’s residential construction sector are now on strike.

The workers walked off the job at midnight after last-minute talks failed to yield a deal.

The employer, the Association des professionnels de la construction et de l’habitation du Québec, said it made a final offer on Tuesday that included an 18 per cent salary hike over four years.

Union representatives said they were calling for raises of 22 per cent for workers building five-to-six storey buildings and 24.3 per cent for those working on smaller buildings.

The workers are represented by an alliance of five different construction sector unions.

Together they represent about 200,000 workers, but only those involved in residential construction are on strike.