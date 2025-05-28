Menu

Canada

Quebec residential construction workers have walked off the job

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
Work stoppage is seen on a residential construction site in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Que., on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne MuschiWork stoppage is seen on a residential construction site in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Quebec. View image in full screen
Residential construction workers in Quebec are on strike after talks broke down, with unions rejecting a 4-year, 18% raise offer from employers. Christinne Muschi/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Workers in Quebec’s residential construction sector are now on strike.

The workers walked off the job at midnight after last-minute talks failed to yield a deal.

The employer, the Association des professionnels de la construction et de l’habitation du Québec,  said it made a final offer on Tuesday that included an 18 per cent salary hike over four years.

Union representatives said they were calling for raises of 22 per cent for workers building five-to-six storey buildings and 24.3 per cent for those working on smaller buildings.

The workers are represented by an alliance of five different construction sector unions.

Together they represent about 200,000 workers, but only those involved in residential construction are on strike.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

