Victoria firefighters plead for people to ‘just stop’ having beach fires

In the city of Victoria, fires are not allowed in parks or on beaches. This includes natural gas and propane fire rings.

The Victoria Firefighters Union is urging the public to follow the rules after a beach fire over the weekend. In a social media post, IAFF Local 730 said that on Saturday, firefighters were called at 6:30 a.m. to Dallas Road after members of the public reported a fire on the beach.

“Unable to contain the fire with buckets, firefighters were forced to extend a hose line over 600 feet from Dallas Road to the water’s edge to fully extinguish the fire,” the union wrote.

Firefighters said two members of the public who not only reported the fire before it could spread up the bank but also helped throw buckets of water on the fire were a huge help.

A beach fire offence can result in a fine ranging from $350 to $2,000, according to the city.

Smoke from beach fires can also impact air quality and release carcinogenic dioxins into the air from salt-saturated driftwood. The fire can also quickly spread to plants, trees and homes.

“For first responders, beach fires are often difficult to access due to their location,” the City of Victoria said in an online statement.

The firefighters union said they respond to more than 250 beach fires every year.

“Heading into the dry season, PLEASE be mindful about your decisions and how they will impact the tinder-dry conditions we experience in B.C. every year, not just in Victoria, but all through the province,” IAFF Local 730 wrote.

“Honestly though, just stop having beach fires in the City of Victoria.”