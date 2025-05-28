Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Victoria firefighters plead for people to ‘just stop’ having beach fires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
File photo of a Victoria fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Victoria fire truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In the city of Victoria, fires are not allowed in parks or on beaches. This includes natural gas and propane fire rings.

The Victoria Firefighters Union is urging the public to follow the rules after a beach fire over the weekend. In a social media post, IAFF Local 730 said that on Saturday, firefighters were called at 6:30 a.m. to Dallas Road after members of the public reported a fire on the beach.

“Unable to contain the fire with buckets, firefighters were forced to extend a hose line over 600 feet from Dallas Road to the water’s edge to fully extinguish the fire,” the union wrote.

Firefighters said two members of the public who not only reported the fire before it could spread up the bank but also helped throw buckets of water on the fire were a huge help.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Victoria firefighters praise garbage truck driver for quick thinking'
Victoria firefighters praise garbage truck driver for quick thinking

In the city of Victoria, fires are not allowed in parks or on beaches. This includes natural gas and propane fire rings.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A beach fire offence can result in a fine ranging from $350 to $2,000, according to the city.

Smoke from beach fires can also impact air quality and release carcinogenic dioxins into the air from salt-saturated driftwood. The fire can also quickly spread to plants, trees and homes.

“For first responders, beach fires are often difficult to access due to their location,” the City of Victoria said in an online statement.

The firefighters union said they respond to more than 250 beach fires every year.

“Heading into the dry season, PLEASE be mindful about your decisions and how they will impact the tinder-dry conditions we experience in B.C. every year, not just in Victoria, but all through the province,” IAFF Local 730 wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly though, just stop having beach fires in the City of Victoria.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices