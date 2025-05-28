Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100K worth of Crown Royal stolen from transport truck in Windsor: police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
Crown Royal bottles View image in full screen
Bottles of Canadian-made Crown Royal whisky on a shelf at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) Queen's Quay store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Windsor Police Service is investigating after the theft of a truckload full of $100,000 worth of liquor, after a break-in at a commercial facility earlier this month. Christopher Katsarov Luna/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Windsor Police Service is investigating after $100,000 worth of Crown Royal whiskey was stolen from a transport truck earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that just before 9 p.m. on May 17, several suspects broke into a fenced-in compound in the 3300 block of Devon Drive, near Division Road.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A semi-tractor trailer containing more than 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey products was stolen from the site. The trailer was found abandoned the next day in the 4000 block of County Road 46, which runs adjacent to Highway 401.

The whiskey, however, wasn’t there and remains missing, police said.

Trending Now

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any signs of suspicious activity that could aid the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices