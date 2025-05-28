$100K worth of Crown Royal stolen from transport truck in Windsor: police

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor Police Service is investigating after $100,000 worth of Crown Royal whiskey was stolen from a transport truck earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that just before 9 p.m. on May 17, several suspects broke into a fenced-in compound in the 3300 block of Devon Drive, near Division Road.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A semi-tractor trailer containing more than 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey products was stolen from the site. The trailer was found abandoned the next day in the 4000 block of County Road 46, which runs adjacent to Highway 401.

The whiskey, however, wasn’t there and remains missing, police said.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any signs of suspicious activity that could aid the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.