Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Family remembers teen killed in Ontario crash as being full of kindness, love

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 6:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Condolences pour in after 4 students, 1 teacher killed in Ontario crash'
Condolences pour in after 4 students, 1 teacher killed in Ontario crash
WATCH: An small Ontario community is mourning the loss of four teen girls and their coach after they all lost their lives in a fatal crash Friday night. Noor Ra'fat has more.
The family of one of the teens killed in a crash near London, Ont., is remembering her as being “full of kindness, laughter, dance, song and love.”

Olivia Rourke died along with three other girls and a teacher when their sport utility vehicle collided with another SUV and a transport truck on Friday.

The Rourke family says Olivia’s absence “leaves a void that will never be filled and always remembered.”

They say in a statement shared by a spokesperson for the Bluewater District School Board that they’re moved by the outpouring of support from the community and extending condolences to the other families grieving alongside them.

The Rourke family says they’re asking for privacy and space as they navigate this “devastating time.”

Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, Danica Baker and teacher Matt Eckert from Walkerton District Community School also died in the crash.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

