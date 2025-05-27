Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in 2023 death of Williams Lake 7-month-old

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 7:38 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The B.C. Prosecution Service has laid charges in connection with the homicide of a seven-week-old infant in Williams Lake. On Dec. 8, 2023, Mounties were called to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for a report of a deceased infant who had signs of trauma.
Williams Lake RCMP say a man has been charged with murder in the death of an infant more than a year ago.

Mounties began investigating after a man arrived at the Williams Lake hospital on Dec. 8, 2023, with a deceased seven-week-old infant who showed signs of trauma.

When police attended the family home, they found another child, also suffering from trauma.

A 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and released.

Nearly 17 months later, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm against Russel Solomon.

Solomon remains in custody and is due back in court on June 5.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

