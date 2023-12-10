Two arrested after infant death in Williams Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Williams Lake have opened an investigation after a 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a deceased infant on Friday.

A second child with non-life-threatening injuries was also located and transported to hospital. Police did not specify where the second child was found.

The 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released.

1:40 Police watchdog‭ probing death of Saik’uz First Nation woman

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public,” a BC RCMP spokesperson said. “The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been engaged and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC RCMP’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.