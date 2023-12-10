Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after infant death in Williams Lake, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 4:43 pm
An infant has died in Williams Lake which is now under investigation by BC RCMP's major crime unit. View image in full screen
An infant has died in Williams Lake which is now under investigation by BC RCMP's major crime unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP in Williams Lake have opened an investigation after a 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a deceased infant on Friday.

A second child with non-life-threatening injuries was also located and transported to hospital. Police did not specify where the second child was found.

The 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog‭ probing death of Saik’uz First Nation woman'
Police watchdog‭ probing death of Saik’uz First Nation woman
Trending Now

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public,” a BC RCMP spokesperson said. “The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been engaged and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC RCMP’s major crime section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices