Liberals request auditor general investigation into collapsed Metrolinx deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberals are asking Ontario’s auditor general to launch a value-for-money investigation into the sudden end of a contract signed by provincial transit agency Metrolinx with a consortium to deliver two decades-plus of train services.

In mid-May, Metrolinx confirmed it had ended an agreement it signed with a consortium to provide “faster, more frequent” service across its GO train network.

In January 2024, Metrolinx announced it had accepted a proposal from the group ONXpress — made up of German train operator Deutsche Bahn and Canadian Aecon Concessions — to plan and run its rail system.

By the start of 2025, however, the agreement had been scrapped — more than 22 years early.

Ontario Liberal MPP Andrea Hazel has written to the auditor general requesting a report into the contract, how much has already been spent on it and whether it was properly handled.

Story continues below advertisement

“This contract was a cornerstone of Ontario’s GO rail electrification project—an initiative intended to modernize commuter transit, reduce emissions, and serve over 7 million transit users across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area,” Hazel wrote.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Its abrupt cancellation threatens to delay the project by several years, risk hundreds of jobs, disrupt GO Transit and UP Express operations, and undermine public trust in Ontario’s transit planning.”

She asked for answers on the cost of the cancellation, how it would impact plans to modernize and electrify GO transit and the procurement process through which ONXpress was selected in the first place.

Metrolinx has been silent on what led to the cancellation or how much it might cost.

“ONxpress Operations Inc. was awarded the contract to take over operations and maintenance of GO rail and UP Express effective January 1, 2025,” Metrolinx said in a brief statement confirming the end of the deal.

“While both teams worked closely toward this goal, the parties are working on an amicable settlement to end the partnership.”

The transit agency did not respond to questions from Global News about a potential auditor general report. The auditor general’s office confirmed the request had been received, but did not indicate if it would take on the assignment.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria skirted questions about the potential investigation or why the Metrolinx contract had fallen apart at Queen’s Park.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything we do, we think fully through it and we do for the betterment of transit riders,” he said in response to questions about how much taxpayers could pay for the deal.

“So we’re going to continue to move forward as we have on many of our transit projects that will support transit riders and the community.”