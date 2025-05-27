Company fined $10K in E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has fined a commercial kitchen company $10,000 for bylaw offences linked to an E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares that saw hundreds of children fall ill.

Fueling Minds Inc. pleaded guilty in April to four offences.

A joint submission from lawyers recommended the fine.

About 448 people were infected with E. coli, including 39 children and one adult who were hospitalized, in the fall of 2023.

A report by Alberta Health Services says the outbreak was likely tied to meat loaf, but that it might never be determined how the bacteria got there.

A lawyer for Fueling Minds has said the case relates to the company’s failure to have a catering license.