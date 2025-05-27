Menu

Traffic

1 killed, 1 sent to hospital in Manitoba SUV crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
One man is dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the RM of Stanley Monday morning, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene, at the intersection of Road 5 North and Road 25 West, around 6:15 a.m., and found two SUVs in the ditch, with local fire department and EMS already on site.

According to police, one vehicle was travelling east while the other was headed south when the crash happened. There are no stop signs in either direction at the intersection.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 64-year-old from the RM of Stanley, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other, 41, from Morden, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a traffic analyst and the Mounties’ criminal collision investigation team.

