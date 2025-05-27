N.S. man charged with kidnapping, giving noxious substance in sexual assault case

See more sharing options

A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman involving a firearm and giving her a noxious substance in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

Police say they have charged Robert Sean Williams, 51, with multiple offences, including uttering threats, kidnapping and voyeurism.

Williams was also charged with overcoming resistance to commission of offence, 10 firearms offences and possession of cocaine and psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP said they received a report of a sexual assault involving a firearm on May 9 and began an investigation.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said officers found that a woman was given a noxious substance, held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Williams’ residence was searched on May 22, with officers finding evidence related to the offences. Williams was arrested the same day.

Williams, who police said was known to the victim, was remanded into custody pending future court appearances.

The investigation, which is led by Shelburne District RCMP, is ongoing.