Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man charged with kidnapping, giving noxious substance in sexual assault case

By David Murdock Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman involving a firearm and giving her a noxious substance in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County. . View image in full screen
A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman involving a firearm and giving her a noxious substance in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County. . JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman involving a firearm and giving her a noxious substance in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

Police say they have charged Robert Sean Williams, 51, with multiple offences, including uttering threats, kidnapping and voyeurism.

Williams was also charged with overcoming resistance to commission of offence, 10 firearms offences and possession of cocaine and psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP said they received a report of a sexual assault involving a firearm on May 9 and began an investigation.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said officers found that a woman was given a noxious substance, held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Trending Now

Williams’ residence was searched on May 22, with officers finding evidence related to the offences. Williams was arrested the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams, who police said was known to the victim, was remanded into custody pending future court appearances.

The investigation, which is led by Shelburne District RCMP, is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices