Crime

Suspects elusive after Ontario man found dead in car crash was assaulted, kidnapped

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are still searching for five suspects allegedly involved in the assaulting and kidnapping of a man found dead in a car crash this month.

At roughly 6 p.m. May 14, OPP officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles that happened southbound on Hanlon Parkway, just north of Stone Road in Guelph.

One person with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene and was taken to hospital where they later died. OPP identified the victim last Monday as a 40-year-old man from Cambridge.

“Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim was assaulted, kidnapped and abducted from a residence on Fife Road by five suspects who fled in two different vehicles,” the OPP said in a May 19 news release.

The OPP did not have an update to provide when asked by Global News on Tuesday.

Police believe the case to be an isolated incident, and are looking for the public’s help in finding a white 2013 Dodge RAM pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BZ 85153. The other vehicle involved is a grey 2010 Toyota Venza with Ontario licence plate CVBX 602.

“Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security camera footage and share any relevant images or videos with the OPP,” the force said.

“Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash cams for any footage that may show the collision or suspect vehicles.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicles is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

