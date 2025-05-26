Menu

Canada

Manitoba farmers past the halfway mark for seeding season

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 5:22 pm
2 min read
As of May 26, provincial seeding was about 57 per cent complete in Manitoba. View image in full screen
As of May 26, provincial seeding was about 57 per cent complete in Manitoba. Iris Dyck / Global News
The seeding season is progressing across much of Manitoba.

Most producers are ahead of last year with provincial seeding progress at 57 per cent complete, according to Keystone Agricultural Producers(KAP).

“Many regions are seeing good moisture this growing season, and the forecast shows warmer weather,” KAP president Jill Verwey said in an emailed statement.

“Overall, we are optimistic for a good year and for most Manitoba producers to wrap up seeding on time or ahead of schedule. In light of recent trade tensions, this is some welcome good news for Manitoba producers.”

For Korey Peters, seeding season is nearly complete on his farm in southeastern Manitoba.

“Seeding has progressed very nice this year because of the dry weather,” Peters told Global News, while adding his area could use more rainfall soon.

“But I have to be careful what I wish for, as every farmer is.”

Korey Peters climbs into his tractor in one of his fields near Randolph, Man. View image in full screen
Korey Peters climbs into his tractor in one of his fields near Randolph, Man. Iris Dyck / Global News

Peters says seeding, along with farming as a whole, can be a balancing act.

“Like every year, (we’re) playing the game of when to sell crops, when to hold onto crops,” he said. “Almost all of our crop from 2024 is out of the bin, we have a little bit of canola left to haul, but the rest is all gone.”

Peters, who farms canola, wheat, soybeans, corn and sunflowers, says this year brings slightly more uncertainty due to China’s tariffs on Canadian canola.

“We did actually gain a few acres this year and quite often we would put canola into new acres, it would just be a good first crop, and we made the decision not to,” Peters said, adding the overall impact of the tariffs on producers is still mostly undetermined.

“Your guess is as good as mine, so I think acres in general, we’ll probably be down a little bit on canola. We’re about the exact same acres as last year, we definitely didn’t increase them when it comes to canola.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

