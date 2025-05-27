Menu

Health

‘Lazy, like really?’ Family doctors in Quebec say new bill questions their work ethic

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Quebec family doctors speak out against new bill, say it will hurt the quality-of-care patients receive
Opposition continues to grow against Quebec’s new legislation regulating family doctors.

A group of family doctors spoke out against Bill 106 in Montreal on Monday, saying it will have a direct negative impact on the quality of care patients receive.

“This is very frustrating for us because we’re just trying to do the best that we can with what we have,” said Dr. Nacim Kerouch, a family doctor at GMF-U Maisonneuve-Rosemont.

Under the new legislation, the health minister wants to link doctor pay to their performance in an effort to get them to see more patients.

“Everyone gives their 100 per cent, so when you hear that you’re lazy, like, really? Do you think that we’re lazy people? We did med school,” said Dr Sarah Giraldeau, medical director of GMF-U Maisonneuve-Rosemont

The family physicians joined forces with Quebec Solidaire MNAs to denounce Bill 106 on Monday. The doctors fear they’ll be forced to spend less time with each person.

“I can’t see a patient in 10 minutes, because in 10 minutes, the patient hardly has time to explain to me what the problem is,” said Giraldeau.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

