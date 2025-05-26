Menu

Crime

Neighbours on edge after Maple Ridge man allegedly beaten with baseball bats

By Simon Little & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 9:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge baseball bat attack'
Maple Ridge baseball bat attack
A Maple Ridge man is recovering from significant head injuries after being attacked by three or four people armed with baseball bats. Angela Jung reports.
Residents of a Maple Ridge, B.C., neighbourhood have been left rattled after one of their neighbours was brutally assaulted while walking his dog on Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m., as the 47-year-old victim was walking his chihuahua near Seklirk Avenue and 224 Street.

Neighbours say three men attacked the victim with a baseball bat, leaving him bloodied and fleeing back to his apartment two blocks away with the small dog.

“He was covered in blood from the laceration at the top of his head and he was bleeding at the back of his head. We took him in, called 911,” said Sidney Johnson, the apartment building’s manager.

“They said he got hit four times with a baseball bat. Three individuals. And they must have took him right out, for him to have that much blood coming out of his head, it must have been pretty severe.”

The man was treated at the Royal Columbian Hospital and is now recovering at home. His recollection of the incident appeared hazy, and he said he was still dealing with dizziness, but wanted to do an interview once he was feeling better.

The assault has alarmed neighbours, who say crime and disorder in the neighbourhood has escalated in recent years.

“I don’t feel safe even doing my garbage. I don’t feel safe walking with my friend and her kids,” said Tina McFarlane, a resident of the same apartment building.

“Nobody seems to be listening. The cops are doing what they can, but I think they are overwhelmed.”

Johnson said conditions have worsened in the neighbourhood since a homeless outreach facility called The HUB opened several blocks away.

“It’s been pretty severe,” he said.

“I’ve had people smoking drugs out back, verbally abusing some of my tenants — it’s been on high alert for the last five years.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they were called to an assault at the incident, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“Officers are still gathering details to determine the exact circumstances, however, it appears to be an isolated incident involving known parties,” an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

