Teen dead, 2 arrested in ‘targeted attack’ in Abbotsford park, police say

Abbotsford police are investigating a deadly stabbing involving teenagers.

Police officers were called to Larch Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and found a teenage boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts from bystanders and first responders, the boy died from his injuries.

Two teens were arrested and police said early indications suggest it was a targeted attack.

“We have three families that are grieving and going through unimaginable changes in their lives, both from the family of the deceased, as you can imagine, as well as the two families of the suspects that have been arrested today,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said.

“These types of incidents have far-reaching impacts in any community.”

“This is one of these unimaginable scenarios where these kids are going through now,” Walker added.

“They’re going to know people, friends and family are going to know these kids. The word on the street is going to start travelling.

“Kids have reactions to things, and there will be support available to them, both from the police department or victim services and then, as well, I’m sure by the school district should things pop up throughout school today and this week.”

Anyone who was in the area of Larch Park on Sunday night is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.