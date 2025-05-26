Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide victim identified as northern Manitoba man, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 12:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide'
Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say homicide investigators have taken over following the death of a man who was found injured on Cumberland Avenue early Friday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say they’ve identified the victim in a homicide on Cumberland Avenue on May 23.

Ralph Moise, 39, of Savisi Dene First Nation in northern Manitoba, was found around 1 a.m. with serious injuries. He died after being given emergency treatment at the scene and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices