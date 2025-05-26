Homicide victim identified as northern Manitoba man, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve identified the victim in a homicide on Cumberland Avenue on May 23.

Ralph Moise, 39, of Savisi Dene First Nation in northern Manitoba, was found around 1 a.m. with serious injuries. He died after being given emergency treatment at the scene and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).