2 Alberta men run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise $1,000,000 for kids’ charities

Two men from Calgary ran 10 marathons in 10 days in 10 provinces in order to raise $1,000,000 for KidsSport, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Autism Asperger’s Friendship Society.

“We started on Friday May 16, ten days ago in St. John’s, Newfoundland,” explained Dave Morin, who made the trek with his former co-worker Mike Hanson. “Since then we’ve been running a marathon at seven every morning and then getting in an RV or going to the airport and making our way west across every province in Canada.”

The pair finished their journey by running in their hometown marathon on Sunday. Hanson told Global News the idea to run for charity inspired by his sons.

“Whether it’s autism… or whether it’s access to sport or mentorship, there’s a lot of kids that get left behind,” Hanson said. “We wanted to try and impact as many (kids) as we could.”

Each of the organizations listed will get an equal share of the total, which means so much to kids in need according to Sarah Hughes with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“For people to stand up and raise money for a charity that they don’t have too? It means so much to us,” said Hughes. “It means so much to our kids that are going through the programs to know that complete strangers care about them.”

As of Sunday morning, the pair had raised more than $900,000, with more donations earned through the day. Visit the 10in10in10 website to find out more.