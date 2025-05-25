London Knights pick up second win at 2025 Memorial Cup as Dale Hunter sets record

Send this page to someone via email

Jacob Julien’s goal with 5:07 remaining in the third period gave the London Knights a 3-1 victory over the host Rimouski Oceanic on Day 3 of the 2025 Memorial Cup tournament.

Julien finished a three-way passing play started by Easton Cowan as Cowan gained the Oceanic blue line and sent a pass to the right of the slot to Kasper Halttunen and Halttunen put the puck to Julien and he put the puck in.

Cowan would add an empty-net goal to seal things and give Dale Hunter the all-time lead in coaching wins at the Memorial Cup. He now has 15 which moves him one ahead of Don Hay who has coached the Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants at the tournament.

After a first scoreless period the Oceanic broke through when Mathieu Cataford got the puck to the front of the Knight ney and Eriks Mateiko poked it in to give Rimouski at 1-0 lead at the 2:14 mark of the second.

Story continues below advertisement

London tied the game on a shot by Henry Brzustewicz at 9:47 of the middle period when Brzustewicz skated in from the right point and wired a shot past Mathys Langevin and the teams went to the final 20 minutes with 1-1 showing on the scoreboard.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The score sat that way until Julien’s winner.

Austin Elliott stopped 28 of 29 shots for London.

Langevin made 33 saves for the Oceanic.

The Knights were 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Dale Hunter sets new mark for most wins at the Memorial Cup

Dale Hunter’s 15th victory at the memorial Cup has moved him into first place in all-time coaching victories.

Hunter won four in London, Ont., in 2005, two more in Saskatoon, Sask., in 2013, four in Red Deer, Alta., in 2016 and then three games a year ago in Saginaw, Mich.

Add those to the pair this year and Hunter is alone at the top of that chart.

Up next

London will have a day away from games on Monday, May 26 and will then play Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Medicine Hat defeated Rimouski 5-4 on opening night of the tournament on a late goal by speedster Hunter St. Martin.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.