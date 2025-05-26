Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

May 31 – Heart Fit Clinic

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted May 26, 2025 12:00 am
1 min read
Leaders in Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation since 2007. View image in full screen
Our Focus is Your Heart. https://heartfit.ca/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Heart Fit Clinic on Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

There is always a right time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!
Trending Now

Ever had those spicy wings and experienced a bit of acid reflux but didn’t overthink it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Understand your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced screening methods not found anywhere else AND proven reversal treatments! The Heart Fit Clinic is the world’s premiere cardiac rehabilitation, heart attack, and stroke prevention centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Call now to book your free consultation today by calling 403-870-4348 or visiting https://heartfit.ca/

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices