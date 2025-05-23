How close is Regina to 24-hour construction?

Prior to being elected as Regina’s mayor, Chad Bachynski had campaigned on implementing 24-hour construction in the Queen City, posting a video on Facebook in October of 2024 stating more needs to happen.

However, months later, with construction season underway, those goals are easier said than done.

After learning of the limitations when it comes to overnight and 24-hour work, including noise bylaws, limited contractor availability and budget capacities, expectations have shifted.

“You know, you get in and you learn a lot and that’s been a theme of getting into office,” explained Mayor Bachynski.

“Things do change and it’s not exactly what I thought when I was campaigning, but we’re definitely still having those discussions and absolutely we’ll pivot where we need to.”

In specific projects that are up against a time crunch, the city does have the option to extend hours and utilize overnight work to minimize impacts on residents and increase efficiency, but it must be deemed both feasible and advantageous.

For example, the Water Network Expansion Project has crews working around the clock to complete critical tie-ins to existing watermains, and overnight work has taken place on the Albert Street North overpass to limit traffic disruptions along ring road.

“There’s always the ability to accelerate work but we have to balance schedule, costs and time,” said deputy city manager Kurtis Doney. “So, we work with a contractor, particularly on 11th avenue with lots of conversations about what we can do to accelerate the schedule and we’re working to implement that now.”

Mayor Bachynski says he will continue to work with administration going forward to achieve construction completion in the most effective and efficient way possible.

