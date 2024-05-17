What is going on with Regina construction zones?

Send this page to someone via email

With construction season in full swing in Regina, many residents are left navigating which road is most convenient.

But what happens when the signs are up but no construction activity is underway?

On Ring Road, for example, construction signs have become a familiar sight. Drivers encounter signs indicating 80 km/h right down to 40 km/h.

There are then questions on when to return to normal speed, multiple zones with no workers present and a zipper merge with no visible construction activity. It has left some drivers confused in the Queen City.

According to Tyler McMurchy with SGI, there are multiple reasons for what looks like pointless signage and adds drivers should trust they are there for a reason.

“What that would indicate is that there is work going in that area. Now whether that work is apparent or whether or not people are working at that moment, it just means that project is underway,” McMurchy said.

Global News’ Victoria Idowu went to some construction zones around the city to see if there was in fact work taking place.

