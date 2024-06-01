Menu

Canada

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 11:16 am
1 min read
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A lucky person in Ottawa has hit the jackpot after purchasing the $70-million Lotto Max ticket.

Provincial lottery officials said Friday’s winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket was sold somewhere in the nation’s capital.

According to the OLG, Friday night’s winning Lotto Max numbers were 01, 04,18, 19, 23, 28 and 29. The bonus number was 43.

The OLG said the last two $70-million winning tickets were sold in Ontario: one in Lakefield back in February and one in Toronto in April.

In addition to the major win in Ottawa, four Maxmillions tickets – each worth $1 million – were drawn on Friday evening, including one in Etobicoke, one in the Cornwall area and two on OLG.ca.

Two Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga and the Lennox and Addington/Frontenac region.

Ontario lottery players also have a chance to win a massive Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $58 million in the next draw on Saturday, June 1.

Click to play video: 'Lakefield, Ont., couple celebrates $70 million Lotto Max win'
Lakefield, Ont., couple celebrates $70 million Lotto Max win
