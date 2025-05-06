Mapping out construction projects in Regina

Construction season is underway in Regina.
The city is investing $244 million into roadways and infrastructure improvements, including Dewdney Avenue’s two-year revitalization project.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
To help drivers plan their commute, the City of Regina launched their newest tool — a construction map.
Trending Now
Watch the video above for the full story.
- Carney tells Trump that Canada is ‘never for sale’ in White House meeting
- Search for missing Nova Scotia kids continues as stepfather seeks expanded effort
- Wife of Quebec man who chose assisted death describes ER stay as coroner’s inquest opens
- Quebec sovereigntist party cheers on possible referendum in Alberta
Comments