Mapping out construction projects in Regina

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Construction season is underway in Regina.

The city is investing $244 million into roadways and infrastructure improvements, including Dewdney Avenue’s two-year revitalization project.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To help drivers plan their commute, the City of Regina launched their newest tool — a construction map.

Watch the video above for the full story.