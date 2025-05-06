Menu

Mapping out construction projects in Regina

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Construction season kicks off in Regina
WATCH: The City of Regina is investing $244 million into roadways and infrastructure improvements this year, including the Dewdney Avenue Revitalization Project. To mitigate impacts on commuters, the city launched a construction map.
Construction season is underway in Regina.

The city is investing $244 million into roadways and infrastructure improvements, including Dewdney Avenue’s two-year revitalization project.

To help drivers plan their commute, the City of Regina launched their newest tool — a construction map.

Watch the video above for the full story.

