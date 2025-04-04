2nd phase of construction to begin on Regina’s Dewdney Avenue corridor

Send this page to someone via email

After a long summer of traffic disruptions between Alberta and Broad Street, Dewdney Avenue will soon be entering its latest phase of construction.

Starting the week of April 7th, work for the Dewdney Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project will be getting underway.

Regina residents can expect to see a full road closure for approximately two to three months for crews to replace underground infrastructure.

With the Warehouse District seeing another year of construction, businesses in the area remain open and they’re hoping customers will continue to shop local despite the roadblocks.

