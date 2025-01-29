Menu

Economy

Dewdney Avenue businesses face long road ahead as construction continues

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The upcoming construction season is driving concerns amongst Dewdney Avenue businesses between Broad and Albert.
There’s a long road ahead in Regina for businesses lining Dewdney Avenue between Albert and Broad.

Starting again this spring, construction for the Dewdney Revitalization Project will impact traffic along the strip.

This year, though, the work will take place on the road’s north side — taking away the strip’s sidewalk and blocking entrances.

Hear what the Warehouse District community has to stay in the video above.

