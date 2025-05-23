Halifax police look for suspect who ‘forced children to drink alcohol’

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed two teenaged boys into a bathroom at the Halifax Shopping Centre and forced them to drink alcohol.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. and was reported to them on Friday.

“The man forced the children inside a bathroom stall and wouldn’t let them leave unless they drank alcohol,” a news release reads.

“The suspect was also observed approaching young girls in the parkade of the mall and attempting to have them drink alcohol.”

Police have released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a Pittsburg Penguins sweatshirt, in hopes someone recognizes him.

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who forced children to drink alcohol. On May 22, at approximately 5:30 pm, a man followed two teenage boys to a bathroom inside Halifax Shopping Centre. The man forced the children… pic.twitter.com/y1HgjuBKqt — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) May 23, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.