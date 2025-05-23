Menu

Crime

Halifax police look for suspect who ‘forced children to drink alcohol’

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 5:29 pm
1 min read
Police say the suspect was also seen approaching young girls in the parkade of the mall and attempting to have them drink alcohol. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect was also seen approaching young girls in the parkade of the mall and attempting to have them drink alcohol. GAC
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed two teenaged boys into a bathroom at the Halifax Shopping Centre and forced them to drink alcohol.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. and was reported to them on Friday.

“The man forced the children inside a bathroom stall and wouldn’t let them leave unless they drank alcohol,” a news release reads.

“The suspect was also observed approaching young girls in the parkade of the mall and attempting to have them drink alcohol.”

Police have released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a Pittsburg Penguins sweatshirt, in hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

