‘Soup Nazi’ actor dips ladle for Lapu Lapu Day attack victims

“Soup Nazi” actor Larry Thomas will be picking up his ladle in a British Columbia restaurant to raise money for victims of last month’s attack on Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Thomas, who is best known for his guest role as a strict soup seller on the sitcom Seinfeld, says he’ll be serving at the Greens And Beans Deli in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday.

He says the April 26 attack that killed 11 people was a “terrible thing,” prompting him to reprise his fundraising relationship with the restaurant that stretches back more than 20 years.

Los Angeles-based Thomas first served at Greens And Beans at a fundraiser for the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and has also served to help other causes, including wildfire relief in Canada.

Money raised on Sunday will support families of victims of the festival attack, with soup being served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thomas says he’ll be using his famous “no soup for you” line but will do so “sparingly” since a previous Greens And Beans fundraiser, when he alarmed a customer unfamiliar with his “Seinfeld” character.

He says the elderly woman looked like she was about cry and backed out of the door.

Thomas says staff at the deli ran after her to explain to the woman, who couldn’t figure out what she had done wrong.