Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada - according to a new study from the Fraser Institute - with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say homicide investigators have taken over following the death of a man who was found injured on Cumberland Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene around 1 a.m., where the victim, 39, was found on the ground with serious injuries. He was given emergency medical care and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Waterfront Drive murder'
Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Waterfront Drive murder
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices