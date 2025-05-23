Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say homicide investigators have taken over following the death of a man who was found injured on Cumberland Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene around 1 a.m., where the victim, 39, was found on the ground with serious injuries. He was given emergency medical care and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).