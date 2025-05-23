Calgary police investigating fatal collision at fast food drive-thru in Brentwood

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released more details on a collision at a Wendy’s drive-thru in the community of Brentwood on Thursday that killed a woman in her 70s.

Investigators said the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. as a 17-year-old male driver of a vehicle was exiting the drive-thru located at 4122 Brentwood Rd. N.W.

View image in full screen A large tarp is scene covering the scene of a crash in a Wendy’s drive through on Thursday that killed a woman in her 70s. Global News

At the same time, police believe the woman was walking through the drive-thru lane when she tripped and fell to the ground and into the path of the vehicle.

After placing an order, the teen, who was driving a Chevrolet SUV, pulled forward at a low rate of speed and drove over the pedestrian.

After exiting the drive-thru, the SUV pulled over at a nearby gas station and police said the drive then returned to the collision scene on foot.

Paramedics were called to the crash but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was not injured, is co-operating with investigators.

Police said they don’t believe excessive speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

View image in full screen Calgary police don’t believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in a collision that killed a woman in a Wendy’s drive-through on Thursday. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the collision to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

