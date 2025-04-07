Calgary pedestrian hit and killed by freight train

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police confirm a person was killed when they were hit by freight train in the city’s downtown early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. near 10th Avenue and 1st Street Southeast, but it took the train, which was 166 cars long and operated the CPKC Rail, nearly three kilometres to stop.

View image in full screen Calgary police say the CKPC freight train finally came to a stop about three kilometres from the scene of the collision. Global News

The train finally came to a halt near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast, which was still blocked off during the busy morning rush hour.

Police say investigators from both CPKC and the Calgary police collision reconstruction team are trying to determine more details of what happened.