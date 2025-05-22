Shanahan out as Maple Leafs president after more post-season misery

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Brendan Shanahan needs a new plan. The same goes for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs said Thursday it would not renew Shanahan’s contract as president and alternate governor after more than a decade on the job and just two post-season series victories despite an embarrassment of high-priced offensive talent.

The 56-year-old was let go following the Original Six franchise’s elimination in the second round of this spring’s playoffs by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in an Atlantic Division matchup that included consecutive 6-1 home losses to seal Toronto’s fate.

The Leafs had plenty of regular-season success with an arsenal of stars — the so-called “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander — under Shanahan, but went just 2-9 in playoff series with a top-heavy salary structure.

Toronto also lost seven straight winner-take-all contests under Shanahan, scoring a solitary goal in five straight Game 7s.

The Leafs’ title drought stretched to 58 years by the end of a tenure that spanned 11 seasons.

Shanahan took over in April 2014 after being poached from the NHL offices — where he was a senior vice-president — by then-Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Tim Leiweke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.