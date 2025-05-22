Former world junior hockey player tears up at ex-teammates’ sex assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains details that may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team briefly broke down in tears Thursday at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates as he faced questions over texts he sent a week after the encounter at the heart of the case.

Brett Howden teared up as he described feeling scared and nervous after learning Hockey Canada had launched an investigation into the June 19, 2018, encounter and realizing he would have to explain the situation to his parents and his girlfriend, now his wife.

Howden was being questioned during a voir-dire — essentially a trial within a trial — over a text conversation he had with another then-teammate, Taylor Raddysh, on June 26, 2018.

In the exchange, Howden recounts some of the events of that night, including a moment when he said one of the accused, Dillon Dube, slapped the complainant on the buttocks.

The Crown is seeking to introduce some of those texts as evidence due to Howden’s lack of memory on certain details of the events and the statements he has made in the past.

Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial centres on an encounter that took place in a hotel in downtown London, Ont., where several members of the 2018 national world junior team were staying while in town for a Hockey Canada gala.

Prosecutors allege McLeod, Hart and Dube obtained oral sex from the woman without her consent, and Dube slapped her buttocks while she was engaged in a sexual act with someone else.

Foote is accused of doing the splits over her face and grazing his genitals on it without her consent. Formenton is alleged to have had vaginal sex with the complainant inside the bathroom without her consent.

The woman first encountered several of the players at a downtown bar and ended up leaving with McLeod and having sex in his hotel room, an encounter that is not part of the trial, court has heard.

Afterward, the woman testified, a number of men came into the room. She was naked, drunk and felt she had to go along with what they wanted, performing sexual acts while on “autopilot,” the woman said.

Defence lawyers have suggested the woman participated in and even instigated the sexual activity, repeatedly egging on the players and urging them to have sex with her.

Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, has testified he went to McLeod’s room because he wanted food and was surprised to find a woman there.

The woman started “begging” the players to have sex with her, and two of them — Hart and McLeod — received oral sex, he said. Howden said he saw Formenton head toward the bathroom with the woman but didn’t see them go in.

He also mentioned Dube “spanking” the woman, but said he couldn’t remember if he’d seen it.

The Crown is seeking to introduce as evidence texts sent to Raddysh about that specific allegation.

“Dude, I’m so happy I left when all the s–t went down haha,” the message reads. “When I was leaving, Duber (Dube) was smacking this girl’s a– so hard, like it looked like it hurt so bad.”