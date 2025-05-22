Menu

U.S. News

Trump admin bars Harvard from enrolling international students

By Collin Binkley And Michael Casey The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2025 3:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Harvard fires back at Trump amid costly battle over government grants'
Harvard fires back at Trump amid costly battle over government grants
RELATED: Harvard fires back at Trump amid costly battle over government grants – Apr 16, 2025
The Trump administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action Thursday, saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus. It also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese communist party, saying it hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.

“This means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.

Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, accounting for more than a quarter of its student body. Most are graduate students, coming from more than 100 countries.

According to statistics from Harvard’s Global Support Services, approximately 500 to 800 Canadian students and scholars study at the university. Its international office reports about 555 Canadian students are studying this year, with 214 scholars also registered, though it notes the data does not reflect official numbers.

Harvard called the action unlawful and said it’s quickly working to provide guidance to students.

Click to play video: 'Washington recap: Trump targets Fed, tariffs loom, and Harvard backlash grows'
Washington recap: Trump targets Fed, tariffs loom, and Harvard backlash grows
“This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission,” the university said in a statement.

The dispute stems from an April 16 request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The letter demanded that Harvard turn over information about foreign students that might implicate them in violence or protests that could otherwise lead to their deportation.

In a letter to Harvard on Thursday, Noem said the school’s sanction is “the unfortunate result of Harvard’s failure to comply with simple reporting requirements.”

Noem said Harvard can regain its ability to host foreign students if it produces a trove of records on foreign students within 72 hours. Her updated request demands all records, including audio or video footage, of foreign students participating in protests or dangerous activity on campus.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Noem said in a statement.

The administration revoked Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which gives the school the ability to sponsor international students to get their visas and attend school in the United States.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

