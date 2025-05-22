‘A real gut punch’: Manitoba wildfires impact busy season in Whiteshell

Send this page to someone via email

A business owner in the North Whiteshell says she’s looking forward to getting back to work when it’s safe to do so.

Stefanie Giasson told 680 CJOB’s The Start she and her family bought White Lake Resort in 2014, and while some parts of the provincial park opened up Wednesday for residents to return, nearby fires continue to threaten some areas, making it unsafe — at least for now — for the resort to re-open.

The province ordered an evacuation of the entire park last week after a blaze on the Ontario side of the provincial border crossed into Manitoba.

Giasson said it was disheartening to have to cancel bookings over the May long weekend — the kick off to summer and cottage season, and typically a popular time at resorts like White Lake.

“We have 12 cabins at our resort, and they were fully booked for the long weekend, so those of course all had to be cancelled. We’ve had a bunch of bookings this week and leading into the weekend that we had to cancel as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Losing out on the first big weekend’s a real gut punch, as a business like ours, we have such a short window of time to make the money that we need to survive each year,” she said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And it isn’t just our business, it’s our homes … we all live at these resorts.”

As frustrating as the waiting game is, Giasson said at least there’s been some movement toward bringing people back to the area, and that things will eventually get back to normal.

“It is encouraging seeing there is stuff opening back up, so that gives us some hope,” she said.

“I’m not going to lie — when I saw that email come through saying there was good news, I got really excited … and then I read it and saw that we were right on the edge of what was still remaining closed.

“We were disappointed, but we understand that it’s all for safety.”

Giasson said for now the resort is safe, with multiple decent-sized lakes separating the cabins from the ongoing wildfire. However, she understands why provincial officials are remaining cautious.

“Nature can change very quickly, as we all know. Things can change on a dime out there especially.”

Story continues below advertisement

Until they get all clear to return, Giasson said her family is staying with relatives in Winnipeg.

As of Thursday morning, the wildfire situation across the province appeared to be continuing to improve, although some concerning fires remain.

Nopiming Provincial Park remains evacuated, and a massive blaze more than double the size of Winnipeg is dangerously close to Bird River.

The province said there are currently 12 active wildfires in Manitoba, including a deadly one in Lac du Bonnet, which has seen some evacuation orders lifted as crews work to contain it.

Manitoba’s fire risk was classified as moderate as of Thursday.