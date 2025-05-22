Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trafficked foreigners found working in Ontario lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 11:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Why human trafficking remains a major issue in Canada'
Why human trafficking remains a major issue in Canada
WATCH: Why human trafficking remains a major issue in Canada – Feb 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say three people have been convicted in relation to a Ontario human trafficking investigation involving foreign nationals.

The RCMP and CBSA said the probe started in 2018 when foreign nationals entered Canada through Toronto and Montreal’s international airports “as visitors.”

“The investigation revealed these individuals were trafficked into employment in different lines of work, mostly in the Hamilton-Niagara Region, through employment agencies operated by members of the group who had facilitated their entry into Canada,” police said.

Investigators allege the foreign nationals were “exploited by the group members and their respective companies.”

In July and September 2019, police said during several search warrants in Hamilton and Milton they made a “deplorable” discovery.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They found 84 foreign nationals living in “deplorable conditions” — with upwards of 25 people living in one house — and other homes infested with bed bugs, cockroaches and other vermin, investigators said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Human trafficking not just a big city problem: RCMP'
Human trafficking not just a big city problem: RCMP

The investigation led to charges such as human trafficking, material benefit and employing foreign nationals without authorization to be laid.

Trending Now

The final court process was completed this April and three people were convicted.

Police said Mario Roca Morales plead guilty and was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for human trafficking.

Christian Vitela pled guilty to employing foreign nationals without authorization and received a conditional discharge with two years of probation with the condition that he does not employ foreign nationals.

Miurel Bracamonte pled guilty to employing a foreign national without authorization. She was given a four-month conditional sentence plus an additional eight months of probation. She was also ordered to pay $2,771 in restitution to the victim.

“The charges and subsequent sentencing reflect a comprehensive investigation and our unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of Canada’s immigration system,” said Abeid Morgan with CBSA.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking or foreign nationals being illegally employed is asked to contact CBSA or police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices