Trafficked foreigners found working in Ontario lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Police say three people have been convicted in relation to a Ontario human trafficking investigation involving foreign nationals.

The RCMP and CBSA said the probe started in 2018 when foreign nationals entered Canada through Toronto and Montreal’s international airports “as visitors.”

“The investigation revealed these individuals were trafficked into employment in different lines of work, mostly in the Hamilton-Niagara Region, through employment agencies operated by members of the group who had facilitated their entry into Canada,” police said.

Investigators allege the foreign nationals were “exploited by the group members and their respective companies.”

In July and September 2019, police said during several search warrants in Hamilton and Milton they made a “deplorable” discovery.

They found 84 foreign nationals living in “deplorable conditions” — with upwards of 25 people living in one house — and other homes infested with bed bugs, cockroaches and other vermin, investigators said.

The investigation led to charges such as human trafficking, material benefit and employing foreign nationals without authorization to be laid.

The final court process was completed this April and three people were convicted.

Police said Mario Roca Morales plead guilty and was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for human trafficking.

Christian Vitela pled guilty to employing foreign nationals without authorization and received a conditional discharge with two years of probation with the condition that he does not employ foreign nationals.

Miurel Bracamonte pled guilty to employing a foreign national without authorization. She was given a four-month conditional sentence plus an additional eight months of probation. She was also ordered to pay $2,771 in restitution to the victim.

“The charges and subsequent sentencing reflect a comprehensive investigation and our unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of Canada’s immigration system,” said Abeid Morgan with CBSA.

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking or foreign nationals being illegally employed is asked to contact CBSA or police.