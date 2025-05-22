Menu

Fire

Suspects sought after fire in Toronto building that injured 3 deliberately set: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 8:07 am
1 min read
Image from the scene. View image in full screen
Image from the scene. Toronto fire / X
Toronto police say they are searching for suspects after a fire that broke out in the city’s east end, injuring three people, was deemed an arson.

The fire started on Wednesday at around 5:20 a.m. at a commercial address with apartments above on Pape Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue.

Police allege three suspects broke into the building and set a fire inside. They fled the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were considered minor, officials said.

Police said the three suspects “were carrying red jerry cans” and are described as male, wearing dark pants and dark hooded sweaters, and having masks on their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

