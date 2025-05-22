Suspects sought after fire in Toronto building that injured 3 deliberately set: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are searching for suspects after a fire that broke out in the city’s east end, injuring three people, was deemed an arson.

The fire started on Wednesday at around 5:20 a.m. at a commercial address with apartments above on Pape Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue.

Police allege three suspects broke into the building and set a fire inside. They fled the scene.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were considered minor, officials said.

Police said the three suspects “were carrying red jerry cans” and are described as male, wearing dark pants and dark hooded sweaters, and having masks on their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

TFS crew remain on scene at a 2-alarm commercial/industrial fire on Pape Ave (n. of Danforth Ave). 3 people were transported to hospital. TFS Fire Investigations engaged. Some photos from the scene earlier this morning. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/rlIDmrrMd0 — Toronto Fire Services 🇨🇦 (@Toronto_Fire) May 21, 2025