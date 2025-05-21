Edmonton city council discusses priority growth areas

Local city councillors are putting forward a vision for a growing Edmonton. It comes with significant changes for some of our fastest-growing neighbourhoods.
But councillors are being met with opposition as some people argue the plan is moving too fast.
Edmonton city council is once again discussing how to grow and boost density in the city and how to streamline the process. At a public hearing on Tuesday, councillors passed a rezoning bylaw for priority growth areas.
These are spots in Edmonton that are in high demand for both residential and business opportunities.
Those areas include the Wîhkwêntôwin node and 124 Street corridor, the 156 Street and Stony Plain Road corridors, and the University-Garneau area.
Watch the video above for more.
