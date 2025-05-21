Menu

Canada

Concerns grow over loss of major Vernon event, economic benefits

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 7:54 pm
2 min read
After 12 years, the Okanagan Military Tattoo event is calling it quits due to rising costs. View image in full screen
After 12 years, the Okanagan Military Tattoo event is calling it quits due to rising costs. Global News
A colourful and ceremonial military event in Vernon, B.C., has come to a rather unceremonious end.

After 12 years, organizers of the Okanagan Military Tattoo have called it quits, pointing a lot of the blame at the city and its decision to jack up rents at city-owned facilities including Kal Tire Place, where the event was held for many of those years.

“It’s a huge disappointment,” said Norm Crerar, the event’s co-founder.

Crerar said that  putting on the event was becoming challenging, with hotel accommodations and the price of food going up significantly.

He told Global News the rent increase was the last blow.

According to Crerar, the rent fee has gone up by more than $10,000 in last few years and now exceeds $35,000 for five days.

“That was the last straw,” Crerar said. “That was almost an insult.”

Crerar called it an insult because the event is put on by a non-profit group, and with some 3,000 spectators taking in the event, many from around the region, along with about 500 performers, the city, he said, benefitted in a big way.

“It is shortsighted,” Crerar told Global News. “This generated about $2.5 million in economic activity in this area here.”

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce is also concerned. The organization has sent a letter to the city calling for immediate action, including a review of the fee structures for non-profit user groups.

The letter urged the city to “foster a culture that recognizes and supports the economic and social contributions of non-profits, rather than positioning them as a source to backfill City budget.”

In a statement to Global News, the city stated, “While the City understands the value brought to the community by hosting private events, balance between fees paid by the user and subsidization through taxation needs to be sought as well.”

Crerar said the event will not return to Vernon but added that a group in Abbotsford is expressing interest in taking it on in that city.

He said if that becomes reality, Vernon’s loss would be Abbotsford’s gain.

In the Chamber’s letter to the city, the organization also expressed concern about other events coping with rising rent costs, including Creative Chaos Western, which it said will operate at a financial loss for the first time in its 50-year history due to a 30-per cent increase in rental fees.

It also mentioned the ‘Vernon Farmers’ Market.  According to the Chamber, the farmers’ market has lost 30 per cent of its vendors during peak season after fees were increased by 300 per cent.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

