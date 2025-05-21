Quebec police open criminal investigation into fatal construction site collapse

Police north of Montreal say they have opened a criminal negligence investigation into Tuesday’s fatal collapse of retaining walls at a construction site.
One worker died and two were injured, and a woman was treated for shock after the mobile office she was in fell into the excavated hole after the collapse at the construction site in Blainville, Que.
Police identified the deceased worker as Alexandre Paris, 31, an employee of a Montreal-area firm that specializes in design and execution of deep foundations.
Lt. Sara Tousignant of the Blainville police says an investigation is underway to determine if anyone is criminally at fault for the death.
Authorities received a call around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after the retaining walls of a commercial building under construction gave way.
Paris’s body was removed from the rubble later in the evening.
