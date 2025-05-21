Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police open criminal investigation into fatal construction site collapse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 4:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec construction site collapse kills 1, injures 2'
Quebec construction site collapse kills 1, injures 2
One person is dead and two others are injured following the collapse of a structure on a construction site on Tuesday. Authorities say the site is located in Blainville, Que., a suburb of Montreal located on the city’s North Shore.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police north of Montreal say they have opened a criminal negligence investigation into Tuesday’s fatal collapse of retaining walls at a construction site.

One worker died and two were injured, and a woman was treated for shock after the mobile office she was in fell into the excavated hole after the collapse at the construction site in Blainville, Que.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police identified the deceased worker as Alexandre Paris, 31, an employee of a Montreal-area firm that specializes in design and execution of deep foundations.

Lt. Sara Tousignant of the Blainville police says an investigation is underway to determine if anyone is criminally at fault for the death.

Trending Now

Authorities received a call around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after the retaining walls of a commercial building under construction gave way.

Paris’s body was removed from the rubble later in the evening.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices