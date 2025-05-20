1 dead, 2 hurt after construction site collapse north of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead following the collapse of a structure on a construction site on Tuesday.

Authorities say the site is located in Blainville, Que. — a suburb of Montreal located on the city’s North Shore.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The underground walls of a commercial building under construction collapsed at around 11 a.m..

Two others were hurt – one person was taken to hospital with a leg injury and another was treated on site.

Police say a mobile construction office fell into a large hole that had been excavated, and that three cars also fell inside.

More to come

–with files from The Canadian Press