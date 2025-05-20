Menu

Canada

1 dead, 2 hurt after construction site collapse north of Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
A collapse is seen on a construction site in Blainville, Que., on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. View image in full screen
A collapse is seen on a construction site in Blainville, Que., on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
One person is dead following the collapse of a structure on a construction site on Tuesday.

Authorities say the site is located in Blainville, Que. — a suburb of Montreal located on the city’s North Shore.

The underground walls of a commercial building under construction collapsed at around 11 a.m..

Two others were hurt – one person was taken to hospital with a leg injury and another was treated on site.

Police say a mobile construction office fell into a large hole that had been excavated, and that three cars also fell inside.

More to come

–with files from The Canadian Press

