World junior trial shows court a ‘retraumatizing’ place for complainants: advocate

As the high-profile world junior sexual assault trial continues, one advocate says it’s crucial that sexual assault complainants know they are not alone as they go through the legal process.

After the complainant in the case spent nine gruelling days on the witness stand, one advocate tells Global News that underscores the importance of providing sexual assault complainants with support.

The 27-year-old woman, whose identity is protected under a standard publication ban, endured intense cross-examination by each lawyer for the five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team facing charges.

“When a woman is up against a defence lawyer, she has to talk about what has happened to her again, and oftentimes in great detail,” said Jennifer Dunn, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“Not only are you having to deal with what has happened to you in the first place, but also being re-traumatized by having to share the stories about what has happened yet again.”

'A whole new ball game'

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault early last year in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ont., after a Hockey Canada gala event in 2018. McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

Since the trial began in late April, Dunn said the London Abused Women’s Centre has had a presence at the London courthouse where the case is unfolding. Dunn said it’s important to show E.M., as she’s known in court documents, she is not alone.

“It is (so) difficult for a woman to come forward in the first place,” Dunn said.

“Not only do they have to share their story with police, but police have to find enough evidence for charges to be laid, and that in itself can be traumatizing enough, but then you get to the criminal justice system, it’s a whole new ball game.”

A November 2024 report from Statistics Canada found that only six per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police. Between 2016 and 2019, only one-third of the cases resulted in charges being laid. Of these, only 61 per cent went to court, the report indicated.

The report also showed that of the cases that went on to court, just under half resulted in a guilty finding.

During her virtual testimony, E.M. said she was 20 at the time of the alleged incident.

“It is retraumatizing to have to tell the story multiple times, and with the amount of time that’s passed, you also then have to remind yourself of what happened,” Dunn said.

“So it’s not just this happened yesterday and I’m explaining it to you, but there’s so many different factors that come into play.”

Dunn said the criminal justice system lacks trauma and violence-informed care, but she wants complainants to know they are not alone and should do whatever looks best for them.

She said complainants can access support from institutions like the London Abused Women’s Centre, which includes providing someone to talk to and support from staff going to court with them so they don’t feel alone.

Complainants can also request to give testimony over video instead of appearing in person, so they do not have to be in the same room as their alleged assailant.

“It’s very important to listen to women,” Dunn said.

“Believe their stories, believe what they say has happened to them to be true and help them along their journey in healing and their journey to justice, whatever that looks like for them.”

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea and The Canadian Press