Canada

Hockey player continues testimony at former world junior teammates’ trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 7:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ex-teammates testify as world junior trial resumes by judge alone'
Ex-teammates testify as world junior trial resumes by judge alone
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. The sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players heard its first full day of testimony since the jury was dismissed. Nathaniel Dove reports on what Tyler Steenbergen and Brett Howden, two former teammates who are not accused of any wrongdoing, said about the night of the alleged assault.
A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to continue his testimony today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Brett Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, began testifying by videoconference Tuesday.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an encounter with a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Howden told the court Tuesday he went to McLeod’s room to order food and hang out with his teammates, and was surprised to see a woman there.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

