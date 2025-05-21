Stormy afternoon leading to overnight frost — welcome to spring in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

May long weekend is traditionally seem as the safe point in spring when Albertans can plant their gardens without fear of cold weather damage — but Mother Nature has other plans.

Dreary, rainy weather on Wednesday will lead to a temperature drop overnight, at which point Environment and Climate Change Canada expects it may issue frost warnings for parts of Alberta.

In its weather outlook for the day, Environment Canada said areas southwest of Edmonton will see about five millimetres of rain, and in the afternoon thunderstorms will develop in southern Alberta and move north.

“These should be generally non-severe with relatively weak instability and shear throughout the risk area.

"However, there is a chance of funnel clouds in east-central Alberta where the convergence is sharpest and there is a chance of some clearing by this afternoon."

Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington said the likelihood of thunderstorms in Edmonton is low.

“However after a very dry April, the rain Alberta is currently getting is very welcome — not just by gardeners,” he said.

A similar thunderstorm risk is forecast for Thursday.

Once the low pressure storm system moves through, the skies will clear — leading to near-freezing overnight temperatures in some areas of southern and western Alberta.

“Frost advisories are likely along parts of the foothills, with much of southern/central Alberta as well as parts of the northwest forecast to approach the freezing mark as well,” Environment Canada said on Wednesday morning.

Gardeners may want to bring their young and tender plants inside or cover them.

“Frost is not uncommon after May long, though less likely,” Darlington said. “Back in 2010 there were a couple of night near the end of May which got down near 0 C overnight; usually by the month’s end we stay well above that freezing mark.”

The afternoon moisture may lead to foggy patches developing in parts of southern Alberta overnight, the weather agency added.

The good news is, the forecast is set to improve heading into the weekend, and by next week temperatures will return to the mid-20s.

“Between Wednesday and Saturday , temperatures climb back to normal with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon,” Darlington said.