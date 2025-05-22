Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec doctor haunted by family tragedy condemns new health care bill

By Dan Spector & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 5:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Mother of assassinated children condemns Quebec’s new health care bill for doctors'
Mother of assassinated children condemns Quebec’s new health care bill for doctors
WATCH: Mother of assassinated children condemns Quebec's new health care bill for doctors.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Warning: This story contains sensitive subject matter. Discretion is advised.

A Quebec family doctor, whose life was thrust into the spotlight by a widely-publicized tragedy, is speaking out — frustrated by what she sees as the government’s repeated insinuations that physicians like her aren’t pulling their weight.

Dr. Isabelle Gaston is the former wife of Guy Turcotte, the disgraced cardiologist sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 murders of their two children.

While the Quebec government continues to push family doctors to take on more patients, Gaston says she simply can’t — not with the deep psychological scars she still carries.

Roughly a decade ago, Gaston transitioned from working in emergency medicine to becoming a family physician. The fast-paced, high-stress environment of the ER had become too emotionally triggering in the aftermath of her personal tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

“When a child screamed, it would take me back to the trauma — to the image of my own children,” she said, speaking about the loss of her five-year-old, Olivier, and three-year-old Anne-Sophie.

Speaking to Global News on Tuesday, she said the emotional toll of that experience continues to shape both her life and her ability to practice medicine.

Click to play video: 'Quebec government wants changes to how doctors are paid'
Quebec government wants changes to how doctors are paid

Gaston says she has a roster of around 400 patients — fewer than most family doctors in Quebec — and works a reduced schedule of four days a week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Given the lasting psychological trauma she lives with, Gaston says it’s all she can manage.

“Because I have a lower caseload, there’s some bonus salary that I don’t get, and I accept that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec tabled Bill 106 earlier this month with the goal of pushing doctors to take on more patients so that more people can get access to care. Premier Francois Legault has repeated that about a third of family doctors in the province aren’t taking on enough patients.

Gaston says she takes issue with that. “I think that’s a toxic way of thinking. Treating doctors as lazy.”

Trending Now

The new bill proposes to adjust doctor compensation based on “collective performance.”

“So my colleagues who work on the same team as me would be penalized because of my reduced workload.”

Gaston added that trauma is far from the only reason a physician might want a reduced schedule, and is calling on the government to be flexible.

She said a sick parent or child, among other things, are valid reasons for someone to work less.

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé has said he understands the vast majority of physicians work extremely hard, but to get more people in the province access to a family doctor, things will “need to be done differently.”

“I think there are lot of ways of making the system more efficient without bashing the wrong people,” Gaston said.

She told Global News she has thought about working in the private sector, where she could work less and make more money, but says it’s important to her to work in the public system.

Story continues below advertisement

“But I need to feel that my needs and those of my colleagues are being respected.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s health minister tables Bill 83 to force doctors to work in public sector'
Quebec’s health minister tables Bill 83 to force doctors to work in public sector
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices